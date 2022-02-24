Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #history

Today in Korean history

14:00 February 24, 2022

Feb. 25

1981 -- Chun Doo-hwan, a former Army general who staged a military coup in December 1979, is elected as South Korea's 12th president by the electoral college he handpicked. Chun's predecessor, Park Chung-hee, was assassinated by his intelligence chief. Chun ruled South Korea from 1981 to 1988.

1988 -- Roh Tae-woo is inaugurated as the 13th president. Roh replaced Chun Doo-hwan, a former military colleague whom he helped stage a military coup after then President Park Chung-hee was assassinated by his top intelligence official, Kim Jae-kyu.

1993 -- Kim Young-sam, a long-time opposition leader, takes office as South Korea's 14th president, becoming the first civilian president in more than 30 years.

1998 -- Kim Dae-jung, a lifelong pro-democracy fighter, is inaugurated as the 15th president. Kim won the 2000 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to promote pro-democracy movements and reconcile with North Korea.

2003 -- Roh Moo-hyun, a human rights lawyer-turned-politician, is inaugurated as South Korea's 16th president.

2004 -- The first round of six-party talks on North Korea's nuclear weapons program opens in Beijing. The disarmament negotiations, which involve the two Koreas, the United States, China, Japan and Russia, recently had produced a breakthrough as Pyongyang agreed on denuclearization in exchange for energy and other types of assistance by its negotiating partners.

2008 -- Lee Myung-bak, a business CEO-turned-politician, is inaugurated as president following a landslide victory in the presidential election in December 2007.

2013 -- Park Geun-hye, the daughter of former President Park Chung-hee, is inaugurated as South Korea's 18th president, becoming the first female leader.

2014 -- A round of inter-Korean family reunions wraps up at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort. Some 360 South Koreans and 88 North Koreans took part in the reunions.

2018 -- The PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games ends with a closing ceremony, with South Korea winning five gold, eight silver and four bronze medals, ranking seventh.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK