Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon Jae-in #biomanufacturing #training

Moon welcomes WHO's decision to establish global biomanufacturing training hub in S. Korea

08:00 February 24, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday welcomed a decision by the World Health Organization (WHO) to set up a global biomanufacturing training hub in South Korea, saying the move would help Seoul achieve its goal of becoming a global vaccine hub.

Moon made the remarks after WHO announced it will establish the facility in South Korea that will carry out biomanufacturing training for workforces from around the world.

"Korea has become a hub country for education and fostering professionals to increase vaccine capabilities in developing countries," Moon said in a message posted on social media.

President Moon Jae-in presides over a meeting of his senior secretaries at the presidential office in Seoul on Feb. 21, 2022. (Yonhap)

"We will actively share our experiences and knowhow with the international community and contribute to self-sufficiency of vaccines and resolving vaccine inequality," Moon said.

The facility will provide technical and hands-on training on operational and good manufacturing practice requirements, and will complement specific trainings on an mRNA vaccine technology, WHO said.

The facility is expected to help the low- and middle-income nations strengthen their biomanufacturing capabilities.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK