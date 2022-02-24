Go to Contents
Thursday's weather forecast

09:00 February 24, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-8 Sunny 0

Incheon 02/-6 Sunny 0

Suwon 04/-9 Sunny 0

Cheongju 05/-9 Sunny 0

Daejeon 06/-9 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 05/-14 Sunny 0

Gangneung 08/-5 Sunny 0

Jeonju 05/-6 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 06/-4 Cloudy 20

Jeju 07/01 Cloudy 20

Daegu 07/-7 Sunny 0

Busan 09/-4 Sunny 0

(END)

