Thursday's weather forecast
09:00 February 24, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-8 Sunny 0
Incheon 02/-6 Sunny 0
Suwon 04/-9 Sunny 0
Cheongju 05/-9 Sunny 0
Daejeon 06/-9 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 05/-14 Sunny 0
Gangneung 08/-5 Sunny 0
Jeonju 05/-6 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 06/-4 Cloudy 20
Jeju 07/01 Cloudy 20
Daegu 07/-7 Sunny 0
Busan 09/-4 Sunny 0
