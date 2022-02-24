S. Korea to pay compensation to spy agents during Korean War
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will pay out its first batch of compensation to its nationals who participated in U.S. military intelligence operations in North Korea before and during the Korean War, and their bereaved families, the defense ministry said Thursday.
On Wednesday, the ministry convened an internal review panel to make the decision applicable to 160 individuals, including 143 who worked for the Korea Liaison Office (KLO) and other units from 1948 to 1953.
The panel approved 1.57 billion won (US$1.31 million) in financial compensation to the people in line with a recent special act to honor their security contributions.
At that time, the U.S. military recruited them to glean on-the-ground information in North Korean regions as high-tech equipment, such as spy satellites and high-altitude drones, were not available at that time.
In 2007, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea advised the National Assembly and the military to introduce rules to recognize KLO veterans in 2007.
South Korea will review more applications accepted through October 2023.
The two Koreas technically remain at war as the 1950-53 war ended with an armistice and a peace treaty has never been signed.
