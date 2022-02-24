Seoul stocks deepen losses late Thur. morning amid escalating Ukraine tensions
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their losses late Thursday morning, tracking overnight plunges on Wall Street that stemmed from rising tensions in Ukraine.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 41.72 points, or 1.53 percent, to 2,677.81 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite tumbled 2.57 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.38 percent.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier that Russia is likely to invade Ukraine before the night was over.
The Bank of Korea froze the benchmark seven-day repo rate at 1.25 percent, citing fallouts from the pandemic and the Ukraine crisis.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.51 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dipped 3.5 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver retreated 2.1 percent and top carmaker Hyundai Motor decreased 2.22 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem dipped 4.58 percent, and giant battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 4.07 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,197.4 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.8 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)