S. Korea vows to join sanctions on Russia in case of full-scale of invasion of Ukraine
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Thursday it will join a move to sanction Russia if Russia carries out a full-blown invasion of Ukraine.
"The (South Korean) government has no other option but to join sanctions against Russia, including export controls" if Russia goes ahead with a full-fledged war in any form despite repeated warnings from the international community, a senior foreign ministry official said in a statement.
South Korea has been in consultations with the United States and other allies on the issue.
The government will consider all available options to minimize the potential impact on the economy and damages on Korean businesses from such measures, the official added.
