Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea #Ukraine #Russia sanctions

S. Korea vows to join sanctions on Russia in case of full-scale of invasion of Ukraine

11:46 February 24, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Thursday it will join a move to sanction Russia if Russia carries out a full-blown invasion of Ukraine.

"The (South Korean) government has no other option but to join sanctions against Russia, including export controls" if Russia goes ahead with a full-fledged war in any form despite repeated warnings from the international community, a senior foreign ministry official said in a statement.

South Korea has been in consultations with the United States and other allies on the issue.

The government will consider all available options to minimize the potential impact on the economy and damages on Korean businesses from such measures, the official added.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK