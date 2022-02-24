(LEAD) S. Korea vows to join sanctions on Russia in case of full-scale Ukraine invasion
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will join international sanctions on Russia if Moscow launches a full-blown invasion of Ukraine, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
"The (South Korean) government has no other option but to join sanctions against Russia, including export controls" if Russia goes ahead with a full-fledged war in any form despite repeated warnings from the international community, the ministry said in a text message sent to reporters.
The statement is a clarification of Seoul's position on the sensitive matter of imposing sanctions on Moscow in connection with the Ukraine situation. The previous day, South Korean officials were rather cautious, only saying they were leaving the possibility of "various options" open.
South Korea has been in consultations with the United States and other allies on the issue as Russia reportedly launched an additional military operation against Ukraine amid fears of a full-blown invasion.
The government will consider all available options to minimize the potential impact on the economy and damages on Korean businesses from such measures, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, Ponommarenko Dmytro, Ukraine's new ambassador to South Korea, visited the ministry and submitted a copy of his credentials Thursday.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)