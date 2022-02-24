Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus

Actor Park Seo-joon tests positive for COVID-19

14:25 February 24, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Actor Park Seo-joon has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his management agency said Thursday, while the raging omicron is engulfing the local entertainment scene.

"Park tested positive using a self-testing kit before participating in a scheduled program last Friday, and then he received a PCR test and got a positive result on the following day," Awesome ENT said.

Fully vaccinated and boosted, the "Itaewon Class" star currently shows no special symptoms and will be released from self-quarantine at midnight, it added.

Park also guest-starred in director Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning film "Parasite" and was cast for an upcoming Marvel Studios' film. Most recently, he has been filming the Korean TV thriller series "Gyeongseong Creature."

As South Korea has been suffering a spike in daily infections due to the highly transmissible omicron variant, the entertainment community is also affected.

In recent weeks, a number of actors, singers and comedians, including Lee Byung-hun and his wife, Rhee Min-jung, and BTS' V, were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

South Korean actor Park Seo-joon, in this photo provided by Awesome ENT (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK