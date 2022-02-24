Actor Park Seo-joon tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Actor Park Seo-joon has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his management agency said Thursday, while the raging omicron is engulfing the local entertainment scene.
"Park tested positive using a self-testing kit before participating in a scheduled program last Friday, and then he received a PCR test and got a positive result on the following day," Awesome ENT said.
Fully vaccinated and boosted, the "Itaewon Class" star currently shows no special symptoms and will be released from self-quarantine at midnight, it added.
Park also guest-starred in director Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning film "Parasite" and was cast for an upcoming Marvel Studios' film. Most recently, he has been filming the Korean TV thriller series "Gyeongseong Creature."
As South Korea has been suffering a spike in daily infections due to the highly transmissible omicron variant, the entertainment community is also affected.
In recent weeks, a number of actors, singers and comedians, including Lee Byung-hun and his wife, Rhee Min-jung, and BTS' V, were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.
