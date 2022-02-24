Military reports 921 more COVID-19 cases
16:20 February 24, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The military on Thursday reported 921 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 14,943.
The new cases included 599 from the Army, 154 from the Air Force, 70 from the Navy, 48 from the Marine Corps and 45 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.
There were also three cases from the ministry and two from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 3,880 military personnel are under treatment.
