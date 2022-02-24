Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
16:16 February 24, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that South Korea will join international sanctions against Russia, as he expressed regrets over Moscow's attack on Ukraine.
Moon also instructed the government to do everything possible to ensure the safety of South Korean nationals in Ukraine, according to Park Soo-hyun, senior presidential secretary for public communication.
Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east of Ukraine earlier in the day.
