S. Korea's arable land dips for 9th year in 2021

South Koreans' per-capita consumption of rice hit a new low of 56.9 kilograms in 2021, down 1.4 percent or 0.8 kilograms from the previous year. Yet the country's rice output reached 3.88 million tons in 2021, up 10.7 percent from a record low of 3.51 million tons the previous year and marking the first on-year rise in six years.