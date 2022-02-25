Go to Contents
Unilateral sanctions against Russia not under consideration: Cheong Wa Dae

11:51 February 25, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will join international sanctions against Russia, but is not considering imposing unilateral sanctions of its own, a senior official at the presidential office said Friday.

Park Soo-hyun, senior secretary for public communication, made the remark a day after President Moon Jae-in expressed regret over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said South Korea will participate in international sanctions.

"It's not an era where we can do something independently," Park said on TBS radio, elaborating on the president's remarks. "It means that if the U.S. and European countries impose sanctions on Russia, we will naturally join them because we are connected."

The foreign ministry has indicated Seoul may join international sanctions, including export curbs, on Russia. The ministry said it has been in consultations with the U.S. and other nations to prepare details of the export control packages.

South Korea is a major producer of semiconductors, electronics and other high-tech materials.

Park also said that 64 Korean nationals currently remain in Ukraine and 36 of them expressed their willingness to leave the country, and the South Korean embassy in Ukraine will continue to make utmost efforts to protect the safety of Korean nationals.

