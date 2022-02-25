Seoul shares up late Fri. morning amid Ukraine tensions
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Friday morning, led by tech large caps, amid uncertainties stemming from the Ukraine crisis.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 1.1 percent, or 29.33 points, to trade at 2,678.13 as of 11:20 a.m.
Top-cap Samsung Electronics was up nearly 1 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advancing 1.2 percent.
Leading platform operator Kakao soared more than 4 percent, and battery maker Samsung SDI also rose 3.7 percent.
In contrast, steel giant POSCO fell 1.3 percent, with major shipbuilder HMM retreating 2.8 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,202.60 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 0.2 won from Thursday's close.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)