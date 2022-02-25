Go to Contents
Military reports 1,013 more COVID-19 cases

14:15 February 25, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- The military on Friday reported 1,013 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 15,950.

The new cases included 587 from the Army, 253 from the Air Force and 82 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

There were also 37 cases from the Navy, 36 from the Marine Corps, seven from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, 10 from the ministry and one from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Korea.

Currently, 4,286 military personnel are under treatment.

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

