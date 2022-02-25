Go to Contents
S. Korea preparing to evacuate 36 nationals from Ukraine this week: FM

15:48 February 25, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is preparing to evacuate 36 out of 64 nationals remaining in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said Friday.

"For the 36 of them who wish to leave the country, we are making full preparations to evacuate them this week as much as possible," Chung said during a meeting of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong responds to questions about the Ukraine crisis at a meeting of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee at the National Assembly in Seoul on Feb. 25, 2022. (Yonhap)

Chung added that evacuation efforts have been complicated by airport closures and congestion on roads, but that South Korean Embassy personnel plan to resume the operations as soon as day breaks.

He also said the government will join the international community's economic sanctions campaign against Russia, including through export controls on strategic materials.

In response to Democratic Party Rep. Lee Sang-min's skepticism about whether the United States can be trusted for South Korea's national security, given its response to the Ukraine crisis, Chung rejected any comparison between South Korea and Ukraine.

"The South Korea-U.S. alliance is not only the foundation of our foreign affairs and national security, our own defense capabilities are at a considerable level unlike Ukraine, so the people need not worry even a bit in light of the U.S. response to the situation in Ukraine," he said.

When asked about the possibility of U.S. military operations in Ukraine and South Korea's participation in them, Chung said no such plans are under consideration either here or among the relevant nations.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

