SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
S. Korea successfully tests L-SAM missile interceptor: sources
SEOUL -- South Korea's military on Wednesday conducted a successful test-firing of a long-range surface-to-air missile (L-SAM) under development, informed sources said, in an apparent move to counter North Korea's evolving missile threats.
The state-run Agency for Defense Development oversaw the launch at a testing site in Taean, 150 kilometers southwest of Seoul, following a series of North Korean missile launches last month, including hypersonic and intermediate-range missiles.
Ruling party chief says resumption of Kaesong complex possible
SEOUL -- The chief of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) has said the resumption of a shuttered inter-Korean joint industrial complex in North Korea is possible through conditional relief of sanctions and in-kind payment of wages, officials said Tuesday.
Rep. Song Young-gil made the remarks during a meeting Monday with Tomas Ojea Quintana, the U.N. special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights situation, as they discussed ways to improve the human rights situation in the North, according to the DP.
N. Korea massacred over 1,100 Christians, Catholics during Korean War: report
SEOUL -- North Korea's military massacred more than 1,100 South Korean Christians and Catholics during the 1950-53 Korean War, a state reconciliation panel said Tuesday.
The North's Korean People's Army killed 1,026 Christians and 119 Catholics during its retreat from the South following an amphibious Incheon landing operation by United Nations forces, also known as Operation Chromite, on Sept. 26, 1950, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission said, citing a report from Seoul Theological University.
(LEAD) Seoul urges N. Korea to return to dialogue as Beijing Olympics wrap up
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry on Monday urged North Korea to return to dialogue amid speculation Pyongyang may resume major weapons tests following the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
North Korea conducted seven rounds of missile tests in January, but refrained from shows of force during the Olympics period which ran from Feb. 4-20.
Seoul city to provide health care, education support to N. Korean defectors
SEOUL -- The Seoul city government will provide North Korean defectors with free health checkups, online tutoring services for students and other support measures to help them better settle in their new homeland, officials said Monday.
It is the first time in nine years that Seoul has put together support measures for defectors. Seoul is home to 6,759 defectors, about 21.4 percent of the total, and about 3.4 billion won (US$2.85 million) has been earmarked for this year's support plan, up 1.5 billion won from last year.
