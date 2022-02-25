Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
N. Korea ranked one of worst countries for political rights and civil liberties: report
SEOUL -- North Korea has been rated as one of the worst countries in terms of freedom, a recent report by a U.S.-funded freedom watchdog showed Friday.
In an annual Freedom House report titled, "Freedom in the World 2022," the North received a combined freedom score of 3 out of 100 -- zero points for political rights and 3 points for civil liberties.
Vietnam monitoring bank accounts of N. Korean embassy employees: report
SEOUL -- The Vietnamese government is closely monitoring bank accounts of North Koreans in the country as part of efforts to implement U.N. sanctions against Pyongyang, an international organization's report showed Thursday.
The Southeast Asian country has taken proactive measures against Pyongyang's activities prohibited under U.N. Security Council sanctions, according to an evaluation report on Vietnam's steps to combat money laundering released by the Financial Action Task Force. Based in Paris, the organization is tasked with combating money laundering and terrorism financing.
U.N. rapporteur calls for sending 60 mln COVID-19 vaccine shots to N. Korea
SEOUL -- The U.N. special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights made an emphatic call Wednesday for the world to offer 60 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the reclusive country to help it break "out of isolation."
Tomas Ojea Quintana made the appeal amid concerns the North's apparent reluctance to engage with the outside world due to the pandemic would worsen its economic woes and human rights conditions, and hamper nuclear diplomacy with the regime.
S. Korea's defense minister, U.S. Marine chief discuss regional security, alliance
SEOUL -- South Korea's Defense Minister Suh Wook met a visiting U.S. Marine Corps chief Monday to discuss regional security and the bilateral alliance, the defense ministry here said.
The meeting between Suh and Gen. David H. Berger came as Seoul and Washington seek to reinforce cooperation to counter North Korea's evolving military threats highlighted by a series of its missile launches last month.
