Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 February 25, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Feb. 21 -- Seoul urges N. Korea to return to dialogue as Beijing Olympics wrap up
22 -- N. Korean leader Kim congratulates China's Xi on 'successful' closing of Beijing Olympics
COVAX reduces COVID-19 vaccines allocated for N. Korea: UN agency
23 -- S. Korea successfully tests L-SAM missile interceptor: sources
U.N. rapporteur calls for sending 60 mln COVID-19 vaccine shots to N. Korea
