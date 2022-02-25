Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to offer trade financing to exporters amid looming impacts from Ukraine crisis
SEOUL -- South Korea said Friday it plans to provide financial support to local exporters in an effort to minimize the looming fallout from international sanctions against Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The United States has announced new sanctions against Russia, including export controls, over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in a bid to restrict Russia's ability to do business in major currencies.
-----------------
(LEAD) Ukraine crisis pushes national security to fore of presidential campaign
SEOUL -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine has propelled national security issues to the fore of South Korea's presidential campaign as the two front-runners have seized on the crisis to highlight their own visions for defending the country and peace.
The competing claims from the leading presidential candidates came as the Ukraine crisis has underscored the security challenges South Korea faces against a provocative and nuclear-armed North Korea across its border.
-----------------
(LEAD) With election 12 days away, Lee, Yoon neck and neck: surveys
SEOUL -- With election day just 12 days away, ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and main opposition rival Yoon Suk-yeol are still running neck and neck, two polls showed Friday.
According to a survey of 1,000 adults conducted between Tuesday and Thursday by Gallup Korea, Lee of the liberal Democratic Party is leading Yoon of the conservative People Power Party with 38 percent support against Yoon's 37 percent.
-----------------
(2nd LD) U.S. returns multiple parcels of Yongsan, 2 other bases to S. Korea
SEOUL -- The United States on Friday returned multiple parcels of its military's Yongsan Garrison in central Seoul and two other bases north of the capital to South Korea, the defense ministry here said, a move bound to accelerate regional development projects.
The decision, including the return of 165,000 square meters of land inside the garrison, came as Seoul has been pushing to clear hurdles for a mega project to build a national park in Yongsan and other regional refurbishment plans.
-----------------
S. Korean economy able to grow in 3 pct range despite downside risks: minister
SEOUL -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Friday the South Korean economy will be able to grow in the 3-percent range as expected for this year despite the upsurge in COVID-19 cases and escalating tensions over Ukraine.
Hong made the remarks during a video conference with Anne Van Praagh, director of global strategy and research at credit appraiser Moody's Investors Service, earlier in the day.
-----------------
Navy chief encourages S. Korea's anti-piracy unit members in Oman
SEOUL -- South Korea's Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Kim Jung-soo has encouraged troops of the country's anti-piracy unit operating in waters off Africa during a trip to Oman, his office said Friday.
The 304-strong Cheonghae unit is currently docked at an Omani port after its operations were suspended for three weeks due to a cluster COVID-19 infection. It resumed operations last week.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks rebound amid international sanctions against Russia over Ukraine attack
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded Friday from the previous session's dip as investors regained appetite for risky assets after the United States announced sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The local currency rose slightly against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 27.96 points, or 1.06 percent at 2,676.76. Trading volume was heavy at 653.3 million shares worth 12 trillion won, with gainers far outpacing decliners 721 to 168.
(END)