08:57 February 26, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 26.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon raises need to join U.S. missile defense system to counter N.K. missiles (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Presidential candidates again clash over massive development scandal in TV debate (Kookmin Daily)
-- Russian tanks keep rolling toward Ukraine's capital (Donga llbo)
-- Russian forces advancing into Kyiv; Ukraine signals possible talks (Segye Times)
-- Moon flips over his nuclear phase-out policy ahead of election (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Russia presses invasion to storm into Kyiv (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ukraine is gripped by despair as Russia intensifies its attack (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon calls nuclear power main source of electricity (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ukraine crisis feared to hurt S. Korean companies (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Ahead of election, Moon says nuclear power is main source of electricity (Korea Economic Daily)
