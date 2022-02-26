Saturday's weather forecast
09:02 February 26, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/03 Sunny 70
Incheon 08/04 Sunny 70
Suwon 10/00 Sunny 70
Cheongju 12/01 Sunny 60
Daejeon 12/01 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 09/-1 Sunny 80
Gangneung 13/05 Sunny 70
Jeonju 13/01 Sunny 60
Gwangju 14/00 Sunny 60
Jeju 15/04 Cloudy 20
Daegu 15/-2 Sunny 20
Busan 12/04 Sunny 0
