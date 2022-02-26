Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:02 February 26, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/03 Sunny 70

Incheon 08/04 Sunny 70

Suwon 10/00 Sunny 70

Cheongju 12/01 Sunny 60

Daejeon 12/01 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 09/-1 Sunny 80

Gangneung 13/05 Sunny 70

Jeonju 13/01 Sunny 60

Gwangju 14/00 Sunny 60

Jeju 15/04 Cloudy 20

Daegu 15/-2 Sunny 20

Busan 12/04 Sunny 0

(END)

