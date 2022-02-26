Go to Contents
4 S. Korean citizens flee Ukraine across Romanian border after Russia's invasion

17:37 February 26, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- Four more South Koreans have fled Ukraine across the border into Romania, with 19 others on their way to border regions for evacuation following a Russian invasion of the country, a Seoul official said Saturday,

Aboard a rental car provided by the South Korean Embassy in Romania, the four crossed the border, the official at the foreign ministry said. As of 8 a.m. (Korea time), the number of citizens still in Ukraine -- except for diplomatic staff -- had stood at 63.

The 19 citizens trying to flee the country are said to be moving toward either the Polish border or the Romanian border.

The ministry official said currently, 25 citizens in Ukraine still want to stay in the country.

South Korea's diplomatic personnel in Ukraine have been trying to ensure the safe evacuation of citizens.

Earlier this month, Seoul barred its nationals from travelling to Ukraine and urged those already in the country to leave for safe countries.

