Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK projectile launch

N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military

08:08 February 27, 2022

By Song Sang-ho and Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastward on Sunday, South Korea's military said, in the recalcitrant regime's eighth show of force this year.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch in a text message sent to reporters. It did not elaborate.

The launch came after the North conducted seven rounds of missile tests, including an intermediate-range ballistic missile launch on Jan. 30.

Last month, the North issued a veiled threat to lift its yearslong self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests, spawning speculation that it could engage in more provocative actions down the road.

The continued saber-rattling came as Pyongyang apparently seeks to strengthen internal solidarity amid a deadlock in nuclear talks with Washington and economic woes aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A news report on North Korea's launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile is aired on a television at Seoul Station on Jan. 30, 2022. South Korea's military said the missile flew about 800 kilometers at a top altitude of 2,000 km. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK