N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
By Song Sang-ho and Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastward on Sunday, South Korea's military said, in the recalcitrant regime's eighth show of force this year.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch in a text message sent to reporters. It did not elaborate.
The launch came after the North conducted seven rounds of missile tests, including an intermediate-range ballistic missile launch on Jan. 30.
Last month, the North issued a veiled threat to lift its yearslong self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests, spawning speculation that it could engage in more provocative actions down the road.
The continued saber-rattling came as Pyongyang apparently seeks to strengthen internal solidarity amid a deadlock in nuclear talks with Washington and economic woes aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
