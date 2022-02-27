NSC holds emergency meeting over N. Korea's launch of unidentified projectile
09:27 February 27, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) on Sunday held an emergency meeting over North Korea's launch of an unidentified projectile, Cheong Wa Dae said.
The meeting was held shortly after North Korea fired the unidentified projectile eastward, in the North's eighth show of force this year.
The North's show of force came amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has triggered the biggest security risk in Europe since the Cold War.
The North conducted seven rounds of missile tests in January, including an intermediate-range ballistic missile launch.
