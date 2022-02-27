Military reports 843 more COVID-19 cases
14:09 February 27, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- The military on Sunday reported 843 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 17,736.
The new cases included 490 from the Army, 107 from the Navy, 102 from the Air Force and 85 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 46 cases from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, 12 from the ministry and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 4,949 military personnel are under treatment.
