Son Heung-min makes Premier League history, calls record 'big honor'
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- As Premier League duos go, there has been none more lethal than the pairing of Son Heung-min and Harry Kane for Tottenham Hotspur.
The two forwards moved into Premiership record books Saturday in a 4-0 win over Leeds United in Leeds, England. Kane assisted on Son's 10th goal of the season in the 85th minute at Elland Road, and it was the 37th time the duo combined for a goal, the most of any set of two teammates in league history.
Son and Kane had been tied with the former Chelsea duo of Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.
"It is a big honor," Son said in a postmatch interview with BT Sport. "The record is important, but the three points are too, because the result in midweek (1-0 loss to Burnley) was not the best. We take the record, but most important thing is three points."
Kane had a goal himself in the 27th minute, as part of a three-goal first half for the visiting Spurs. Son said he knew Leeds is "always a tough place" to play and praised his teammates for rising to the occasion.
"We needed to show great character and responsibility. Every player was fantastic today," he said. "But let's move on. We can't just be happy with today. There are more games to come."
The victory was only Tottenham's second in their last five matches. They're in seventh place with 42 points after 25 matches.
Son joined Tottenham in the 2015-16 season, and he first combined for a goal with Kane early in the following season, in September 2016.
Son and Kane already had the single-season record for most combined goals with 14, set during the 2020-21 season. Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton for Blackburn Rovers from the 1994-95 season had the previous record.
Having spent the earlier part of his club career in Germany, Son was held to just four goals in 28 matches in his first Premiership campaign. He broke out for 14 goals in 2016-17 and has reached double figures in every season since then.
