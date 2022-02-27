Controversial short tracker to rejoin nat'l team this week after ban

Shim was slapped with the two-month suspension in December last year after her expletive-laden text message exchanges with a coach during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics were leaked. In those threads, Shim mocked and derided her teammates, including two members of the current squad, Choi Min-jeong and Kim A-lang. With Choi in particular, Shim even hinted at trying to crash into the skater on purpose out of spite. The two did get tangled up in the women's 1,000m final at PyeongChang 2018 and slammed into the wall, though Shim was cleared of any race-fixing charges by the KSU.