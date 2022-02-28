N. Korea says it conducted test for developing 'reconnaissance satellite'
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Monday it has conducted an "important test" for the development of a "reconnaissance satellite" the previous day.
"The test helped the NADA and the Academy of Defence Science to confirm the characteristics and working accuracy of high definition photographing system, data transmission system and attitude control devices by conducting vertical and oblique photographing of a specific area on earth with cameras to be loaded on the reconnaissance satellite," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said.
NADA stands for the National Aerospace Development Administration.
The announcement came a day after South Korea's military said the North fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Sunday morning in its eighth show of force this year.
The missile was fired from around the Sunan area in Pyongyang, and flew about 300 kilometers at a top altitude of 620 km, according to Seoul officials.
The latest launch, the first in just under a month, came 10 days ahead of South Korea's presidential election and amid the armed conflict in Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country last week.
"The test is of great significance in developing the reconnaissance satellite," the KCNA said.
