SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon says Ahn rejected candidacy merger deal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon says Ahn rejected candidacy merger deal (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon says Ahn rejected candidacy merger deal (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon, Lee neck and neck at 42.3 vs. 37.2 pct: poll (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Candidacy merger deal between Yoon, Ahn collapses (Segye Times)
-- Candidacy merger deal between Yoon, Ahn collapses (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Candidacy merger deal between Yoon, Ahn collapses (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Candidacy merger deal between Yoon, Ahn collapses (Hankyoreh)
-- Candidacy merger deal between Yoon, Ahn collapses (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon says Ahn rejected candidacy merger deal (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 10 days ahead of election, candidacy merger deal between Yoon, Ahn collapses (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Seoul blasts Pyongyang for untimely launch (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- NK fires ballistic missile after monthlong hiatus (Korea Herald)
-- US-China rivalry pits presidential candidates against each other (Korea Times)
