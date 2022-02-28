Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon says Ahn rejected candidacy merger deal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon says Ahn rejected candidacy merger deal (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon says Ahn rejected candidacy merger deal (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon, Lee neck and neck at 42.3 vs. 37.2 pct: poll (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Candidacy merger deal between Yoon, Ahn collapses (Segye Times)

-- Candidacy merger deal between Yoon, Ahn collapses (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Candidacy merger deal between Yoon, Ahn collapses (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Candidacy merger deal between Yoon, Ahn collapses (Hankyoreh)

-- Candidacy merger deal between Yoon, Ahn collapses (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon says Ahn rejected candidacy merger deal (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 10 days ahead of election, candidacy merger deal between Yoon, Ahn collapses (Korea Economic Daily)

