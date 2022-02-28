(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Feb. 28)

But even the 3.1 percent of inflation might turn out to be optimistic in consideration of local political and business factors. With the presidential election slated for March 9 and the rapid spread of COVID-19 feared to undercut small businesses further, both the outgoing and incoming administrations are expected to spend more money. This may lead to more inflationary pressure, but the central bank might find it difficult to raise interest rates in a timely manner given that the escalating geopolitical risks from the Russia-Ukraine crisis might put a severe damper on the country's economy.