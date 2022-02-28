(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 28)

Ukraine has pushed to join NATO since Russia invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014. But the country failed to do that in the face of strong objection from Russia. Ukraine has well recognized the importance of a military alliance with NATO. But it is too late to thwart the Russian attack with the help of the U.S. or the EU. The situation in Ukraine highlights the need for Seoul to improve its traditional security alliance with Washington as well as beef up its self-defense capability.