Gov't to suspend vaccine pass enforcement at restaurants, cafes starting Tuesday
09:05 February 28, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Enforcement of vaccine passes at restaurants, cafes and other multiuse facilities will be temporarily lifted this week, Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol said Monday.
Speaking at an inter-agency COVID-19 response meeting, Jeon said the government made the decision to prioritize the administrative capacity toward dealing with the fast spread of the omicron coronavirus variant and high-risk virus patients.
(END)
Keyword