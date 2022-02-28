Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:00 February 28, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/01 Sunny 20

Incheon 08/02 Sunny 20

Suwon 11/-2 Sunny 20

Cheongju 13/-1 Sunny 20

Daejeon 14/-2 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 10/-4 Sunny 20

Gangneung 14/04 Sunny 20

Jeonju 13/-1 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 16/00 Cloudy 30

Jeju 15/03 Cloudy 30

Daegu 15/-2 Cloudy 30

Busan 14/05 Cloudy 30

