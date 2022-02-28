Monday's weather forecast
09:00 February 28, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 11/01 Sunny 20
Incheon 08/02 Sunny 20
Suwon 11/-2 Sunny 20
Cheongju 13/-1 Sunny 20
Daejeon 14/-2 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 10/-4 Sunny 20
Gangneung 14/04 Sunny 20
Jeonju 13/-1 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 16/00 Cloudy 30
Jeju 15/03 Cloudy 30
Daegu 15/-2 Cloudy 30
Busan 14/05 Cloudy 30
(END)