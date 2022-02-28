Half of top football league undefeated with no early front-runner

And games will come fast and furious. Matchweek 3 begins with four contests on Tuesday and two more on Wednesday. Suwon FC will go up against Ulsan Hyundai FC, consistently one of the league's best teams, while Seongnam FC will host FC Seoul, currently in first place by virtue of their goal-difference edge over Gimcheon Sangmu FC. Both Suwon FC and Seongnam FC could be staring at a three-game losing streak before they realize what hit them.