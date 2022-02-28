Go to Contents
'Juvenile Justice' debuts at No. 10 on global Netflix chart

10:36 February 28, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The new South Korean TV series "Juvenile Justice" has made it into the top 10 rankings of Netflix shows two days after its release.

According to data released by streaming analytics company FlixPatrol on Sunday (U.S. time), the Netflix's Korean-language original, released Friday, placed 10th on its latest global chart for TV programs available on the streaming service.

The 10-part Korean legal drama topped the popularity list in five countries, including Malaysia and Vietnam, and placed second in Singapore and Taiwan.

Starring Kim Hye-soo, "Juvenile Justice" revolves around a judge who is assigned to take charge of administering the punishment to underage offenders.

The U.S. historical drama "Vikings: Valhalla" took the lead and the crime drama "Inventing Anna" finished runner-up on the chart while the Korean zombie apocalypse thriller "All of Us Are Dead" ranked fourth.

This image provided by Netflix shows a scene from "Juvenile Justice." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

