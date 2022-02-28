No special activity identified regarding N.K.'s nuclear program: defense minister
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Suh Wook said Monday that no special activity has been detected with regard to North Korea's nuclear program, though Pyongyang appears to be bolstering its security posture in the border area.
"No special nuclear-related activity has been detected," Suh said during a parliamentary defense committee meeting. "North Korea is upgrading its missile capabilities by firing various missiles from the start of the year, and it is reinforcing its security posture in the border area."
On Sunday morning, the North fired what appears to be a ballistic missile toward the East Sea in its eighth show of force this year. Pyongyang claimed that it carried out an "important test" for developing a "reconnaissance satellite."
"It appears that North Korea wants to use the development of a reconnaissance satellite as an excuse to reinforce its self-defense power and demonstrate its policy line of 'responding to power with power,'" he said of the North's latest launch.
"It also looks to strengthen its internal solidarity and highlight its achievement," he said.
Meanwhile, regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Suh said the military will be ready to cope with its impact on the Korean Peninsula.
