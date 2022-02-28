Yoon says N. Korea's lifting of moratorium 'matter of time'
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday that North Korea's lifting of its moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests appears to be a "matter of time."
Yoon of the conservative People Power Party wrote the comment on Facebook shortly after North Korea announced its projectile launch on Sunday was part of its efforts to develop a "reconnaissance satellite."
"It appears that it is a matter of time before North Korea breaks its moratorium," he said. "Using a satellite launch as an excuse, the possibility is growing that (North Korea) will launch an intercontinental ballistic missile."
South Korea's military characterized the projectile as a ballistic missile. The launch was the North's eighth show of force this year and followed its threat last month to lift its voluntary moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests.
"Together with the people, I strongly denounce North Korea's provocation that was in flagrant violation of U.N. resolutions," Yoon said, referring to U.N. Security Council resolutions that ban the North from using ballistic missile technology.
Yoon renewed his pledge to achieve "peace through strength" based on strong deterrence and criticized the government and ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung for failing to condemn the North's provocations.
