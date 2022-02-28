Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #N Korea #Ukraine

N. Korea blames U.S. 'hegemonic policy' for Ukraine crisis

22:03 February 28, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's foreign ministry on Monday blamed the United States' "hegemonic policy" as the cause of the Ukrainian crisis, as the European country fights against Russia's invasion.

"The root cause of the Ukraine crisis totally lies in the hegemonic policy of the U.S. and the West, which indulge themselves in high-handedness and arbitrariness toward other countries," the North's Korean Central News Agency quoted an unnamed ministry spokesperson as saying.

The spokesperson added the U.S. and the West have "systematically undermined the security environment of Europe by becoming more blatant in their attempts to deploy attack weapon systems while defiantly pursuing NATO's eastward expansion."
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK