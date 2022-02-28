N. Korea blames U.S. 'hegemonic policy' for Ukraine crisis
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's foreign ministry on Monday blamed the United States' "hegemonic policy" as the cause of the Ukrainian crisis, as the European country fights against Russia's invasion.
"The root cause of the Ukraine crisis totally lies in the hegemonic policy of the U.S. and the West, which indulge themselves in high-handedness and arbitrariness toward other countries," the North's Korean Central News Agency quoted an unnamed ministry spokesperson as saying.
The spokesperson added the U.S. and the West have "systematically undermined the security environment of Europe by becoming more blatant in their attempts to deploy attack weapon systems while defiantly pursuing NATO's eastward expansion."
