Another natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency

23:07 February 28, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- A natural earthquake struck near North Korea's nuclear test site again Monday, South Korea's weather agency said, marking the fifth quake to hit the region in just two weeks.

The 2.1 magnitude quake struck about 33 kilometers north of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, at 9:31 p.m., the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

"It has been analyzed as a natural earthquake," an agency official said.

The epicenter was at a latitude of 41.25 degrees north and a longitude of 129.28 degrees east at a depth of 24 km, according to the KMA.

The latest quake followed four mild ones, the first at 3.1 magnitude on Feb. 11, the second and third both at 2.3 magnitude on Feb. 14, and the fourth at 2.5 magnitude on Feb. 15. All were natural quakes.

This captured image from the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) homepage shows the epicenter of a 2.1 magnitude natural quake that hit near North Korea's nuclear testing site in Kilju on Feb. 28, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


