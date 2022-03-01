Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 1.
Korean-language dailies
-- Putin's double strategy of nuclear threat, negotiation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Flights banned, assets frozen, sanctions against Russia adopted worldwide (Kookmin Daily)
-- Putin threatens with 3 nuclear weapons; U.S. voices warning (Donga Ilbo)
-- 1st negotiation between Russia, Ukraine; Russia ratchets up nuclear threat (Seoul Shinmun)
-- All vaccine passes suspended despite surging virus (Segye Times)
-- U.S. pressures S. Korea to accept alliance requests (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Sanctions vs. nuclear threat; another war between U.S. and Russia (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Vaccine passes suspended, QR registry no longer needed (Hankyoreh)
-- Attacks on one hand, negotiations on the other; Ukraine in chaos (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. threatens ban on energy dealings amid Russia's nuclear threat (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Calls to stop war spreading worldwide amid Putin's nuclear threat (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Vaccine pass system at bars, restaurants to end today (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Russian forces make inroads as Ukraine resists invasion (Korea Herald)
-- Korea joins U.S.-led sanctions to exclude Russia from SWIFT (Korea Times)
(END)