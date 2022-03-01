(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 1)

There is no use in instructing now an early operation of Shin Kori 5 and 6, whose construction is set to be completed in a few years. If he wanted to see nuclear power utilized sufficiently, he should have ordered the resumption of the construction of Shin Hanul 3 and 4. It is an evasion of responsibility to simply go back on his word without acknowledgement, after the nuclear power industry was already so damaged by his policies.