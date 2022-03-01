(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 1)

While belated, Moon's shift on nuclear power is welcome. The nation has had to pay dearly for his obsession with a nuclear phase-out. The reduced utilization of nuclear plants incurred a combined loss of more than 10 trillion won during his five-year presidency alone and a sizeable portion of Korea's nuclear power industry has been ruined. Moon should apologize sincerely for his botched nuclear phase-out policy and clearly switch to a more realistic energy mix that would encompass nuclear power as well as renewables.

