Nexon founder Kim Jung-ju dies
19:57 March 01, 2022
SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- Kim Jung-ju, the founder of gaming giant Nexon Co., has died, his company said Tuesday. He was 54.
NXC Corp., the holding firm of Nexon, said Kim died in the United States late last month.
"Please excuse us that we cannot explain in detail as all of his family members are devastated," NXC said. "The deceased had been receiving treatment for depression, and we are sad that it seemed to have worsened recently."
Kim founded Nexon in 1994 and made the company one of the largest game developers, with hit online games like "MapleStory and "KartRider."
