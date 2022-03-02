(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 2)

Alarmed by a firestorm of criticism, Lee issued an apology but suffered a severe damage to his public image, with the make-or-break election slated for March 9. Despite Lee's apology, it is deeply worrying that his strange framing of the Ukraine crisis is not a slip of the tongue. Choo Mi-ae, a former justice minister and honorary chief of Lee's campaign team, posted on social media as follows: "A comedian-turned president in Ukraine bluntly announced a push to join NATO, which invited an uncontrollable crisis." The veteran politician, widely regarded as a key leader of the ruling party, called Zelenskyy "an amateur president" with no diplomatic experience, and who provoked Russia through his "half-fledged leadership."