(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 2)
Stop nuclear blackmail
Putin hit for escalating war with dangerous threat
Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to escalate tensions further by putting his nuclear forces on high alert Sunday after invading Ukraine last week. His move has raised fears about a nuclear war although U.S. President Joe Biden played down Putin's threat of nuclear mobilization. Yet no one can totally rule out the possibility of such a threat turning into action.
We express grave concerns about Putin's reference to the use of his nuclear arsenal. The Russian leader has drawn strong international condemnation for launching full-scale attacks on Ukraine, a democratic country which gained independence in 1991 following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The world should neither tolerate Russia's invasion nor its nuclear threat.
Putin already hinted at using nuclear weapons. Announcing the start of the invasion Thursday, he said Russia's response to any country that stood in its way would carry "consequences that you have never encountered in your history." He added that Russia is one of the most powerful nuclear-armed states in the world.
Given his hawkish remarks, we cannot and should not take his nuclear threat lightly. Russia has the world's largest stockpile of nuclear warheads estimated at around 6,000. Putin's insinuation of nuclear mobilization was reckless and irresponsible. He was apparently trying to intimidate not only Ukraine but also the U.S. and its Western allies and partners in a bid to turn the situation to Russia's advantage.
In fact, Russia is facing strong economic and financial sanctions over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. More than anything else, the international community cut major Russian banks from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), the global messaging system connecting some 11,000 financial institutions in nearly 200 countries around the world.
Russia has so far failed to win a quick victory in the war due to strong resistance from Ukrainian forces and civilians. It has also faced mounting anti-war and anti-Russia movements around the world. In this situation, Putin was certainly seeking to enhance its bargaining power just before negotiations with Ukraine which ended with no tangible results Monday. He also might have wanted to weaken the U.S.-led international front against Russia by spreading fears about a nuclear war.
Putin should realize that his invasion and nuclear blackmail are tantamount to a provocation against the world. He must stop his dangerous attempt to destroy a democratic country and the free world. His aim is to overthrow the pro-Western Ukraine government and set up a pro-Moscow regime. The world should step up its efforts against Russia to safeguard freedom, democracy, peace and security.
Putin's nuclear threat should not send the wrong signal to some countries, including North Korea, which are developing nuclear weapons. There are growing fears that the Kim Jong-un regime would never give up its nuclear arsenal on the belief that Ukraine might have avoided an invasion if it had not abandoned nuclear weapons in return for security guarantees and economic aid. The world should prove that the North cannot ensure its survival with nuclear armament. It needs to make more efforts to prod Pyongyang to move toward denuclearization and peace.
