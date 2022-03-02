(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 2)

Putin's nuclear threat should not send the wrong signal to some countries, including North Korea, which are developing nuclear weapons. There are growing fears that the Kim Jong-un regime would never give up its nuclear arsenal on the belief that Ukraine might have avoided an invasion if it had not abandoned nuclear weapons in return for security guarantees and economic aid. The world should prove that the North cannot ensure its survival with nuclear armament. It needs to make more efforts to prod Pyongyang to move toward denuclearization and peace.

