Presidential candidates set for final TV debate
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- The four main presidential candidates are set to face off in their final TV debate Wednesday.
The debate comes a week before the election and two days before the start of early voting over two days.
The two-hour session will be hosted by the National Election Commission, the state election watchdog, and focus on social issues, such as welfare policies and the demographic crisis.
All four candidates -- Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party, Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party, Ahn Cheol-soo of the centrist People's Party and Sim Sang-jeung of the progressive Justice Party -- have cleared their public schedules on Wednesday to prepare for the debate.
Both Lee and Yoon, the two front-runners, have come under fire for their comments during the previous debate last Friday.
Lee said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "provoked" Russia into invading his country by declaring plans to join NATO.
Yoon stopped short of categorically rejecting the possibility of Japanese troops entering the Korean Peninsula in the event of a contingency, saying it could happen if South Korea formed a trilateral military alliance with the United States and Japan but would not necessarily be the case.
Yoon and Ahn will be meeting for the first time since the PPP candidate announced the breakdown of merger talks Sunday.
The two have been under pressure from conservatives to unify their candidacies in order to ensure an opposition victory over Lee.
Lee and Yoon have been neck and neck in the polls with around 40 percent support each.
