3 sailors rescued after fishing boat sinks in eastern waters
10:10 March 02, 2022
ULJIN, South Korea, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Three sailors were rescued with cardiac arrest Wednesday morning after their fishing boat sank in the waters off the eastern county of Uljin, Coast Guard officials said.
The 7.93-ton vessel went down in waters off Osan Port in Uljin, about 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at around 7:06 a.m., according to officials.
The three crew members were sent to a nearby hospital upon rescue, and the Coast Guard plans to investigate the exact damage and the cause of the accident.
