Recommended #fishing boat #Coast Guard #ship sinking #cardiac arrest

3 sailors rescued after fishing boat sinks in eastern waters

10:10 March 02, 2022

ULJIN, South Korea, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Three sailors were rescued with cardiac arrest Wednesday morning after their fishing boat sank in the waters off the eastern county of Uljin, Coast Guard officials said.

The 7.93-ton vessel went down in waters off Osan Port in Uljin, about 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at around 7:06 a.m., according to officials.

The three crew members were sent to a nearby hospital upon rescue, and the Coast Guard plans to investigate the exact damage and the cause of the accident.

This photo, provided by a regional Coast Guard office in Uljin, about 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, shows its office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

