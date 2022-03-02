Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #김부겸

Minor presidential candidate Kim withdraws from race to support ruling party's Lee

10:30 March 02, 2022

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Kim Dong-yeon, the presidential candidate of the minor New Wave Party, dropped out of the race Wednesday to support ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung.

Kim, who served as President Moon Jae-in's first finance minister, announced the withdrawal a day after he reached an agreement with Lee of the ruling Democratic Party to have policy coalitions and operation of a joint government.

"It was not an easy decision for me," Kim said. "Please understand this was a difficult decision aimed at realizing the philosophy and values that we pursue."

The two earlier promised to pursue various political reform measures together, including a revision of the constitution and electoral system.

Kim's withdrawal came as Lee is running neck and neck with Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) at around 40 percent support each in opinion polls.

Recent surveys have shown that Kim has less than 1 percent support.

Lee Jae-myung (R), the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, and Kim Dong-yeon, the presidential nominee of the New Wave Party, hold hands following their meeting at a cafe in Seoul on March 1, 2022. The two agreed to have policy coalitions for the March 9 presidential election. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK