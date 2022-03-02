Seoul stocks down late Wed. morning amid Ukraine risk
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks inched down late Wednesday morning amid continued military tensions in Russia and the hard-line Western sanctions on Russia.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 1.86 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,697.32 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The key stock index traded choppy as investors remained cautious amid the Ukraine tensions.
The United States and the Western countries froze some Russian assets in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 1.59 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.76 percent, largely on concerns that the Ukraine tensions may push up the commodity prices and peg the global economic recovery.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.28 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.
Internet portal operator Naver retreated 0.31 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor decreased 2.86 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved down 2.3 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,204.65 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.35 won from the previous session's close.
