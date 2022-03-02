Yoon to meet with Ukrainian ambassador-designate to Seoul
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) will meet with the Ukrainian ambassador-designate to Seoul on Wednesday, his party said.
Yoon and Ambassador-designate Dmytro Ponomarenko are expected to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and South Korea's response to the crisis during the meeting set to take place at the PPP headquarters at 5:30 p.m.
The crisis in Ukraine has emerged as a key topic in South Korea's presidential race.
Ruling Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung came under fire for saying during a TV debate last week that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took power as a novice politician and "provoked" Russia with a decision to join NATO.
Yoon's campaign, meanwhile, shared a photo on Tuesday of a tangerine with a drawing of an angry face alongside a message of support for Ukraine, but took the post down later amid criticism it was mocking the Ukrainian people.
Ponomarenko has been an active presence on Twitter, sharing news of the latest developments regarding the Ukraine crisis.
